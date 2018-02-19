Two Damen ASD Tugs 2810 for Iskes Towing & Salvage

Iskes Towage & Salvage, the leading maritime service provider based in the port of IJmuiden, Amsterdam, has taken delivery of two Damen ASD Tugs 2810.

The vessels were built at Damen Song Cam Shipyards, Vietnam, and delivered last year to Damen Shipyards Gorinchem, the Netherlands, as part of the group’s strategy to position stock vessels for rapid availability in Europe.

This on-demand availability was a significant factor in Damen winning the contract, with both tugs being delivered within two weeks of the contract being signed.

Named Phoenix and Lynx, the tugs are essentially standard versions of this best-selling model. 28-metres in length, they have a bollard pull of 60 tonnes, a top speed of 13 knots, and excellent manoeuvrability and seakeeping. This makes them ideal for a wide range of duties including vessel handling, offshore supply duties and ship-to-ship transfers. Some minor modifications were made prior to delivery in line with Iskes’ standard requirements.

These acquisitions mean that Iskes now owns and operates a total of nine Damen ASD tugs as part of a fleet of 18 vessels. Phoenix and Lynx are the third and fourth standard ASD Tugs 2810 to be purchased by Iskes, joining their sister ships Argus and Arashi.

“Iskes has started to operate in the growing ports of Eemshaven and Delfzijl in Holland,” explains Peter Rondhuis, Commercial Director at Iskes Towage & Salvage. “The project in the most northern ports of Holland was under time pressure and the off-the-shelf concept of Damen was perfect for our needs. It is great to be able to benefit from the high quality of Damen on one side and their ability to deliver the vessels within just two weeks on the other. We operate at high standards and Damen has yet again not disappointed us on the quality."

"The Lynx from its homeport of Delfzijl will operate jointly with the 2016 delivered Damen ASD Tug 3212 Mars in Eemshaven and Delfzijl, assisting bulk carriers and tankers calling on behalf of clients we also service in other ports. The Phoenix will replace Mars in IJmuiden/Amsterdam, assisting all types of vessels,” he added.

“We’re delighted that Iskes Towage & Salvage have returned to us once again for their tug requirements,” said Mijndert Wiesenekker, Sales Director Benelux, Damen. “We have a strong relationship with the company and a keen focus on working with them to ensure that their vessels deliver excellent performance and reliability together with the low operational costs that enable them to satisfy in turn their own clients.”