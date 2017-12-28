Samsung Heavy Bags USD 197 Mln LNG Carrier Order

Related News

SUNY Maritime Plots its Financial Course

On December 21, Rear Admiral Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime, signed two agreements setting SUNY Maritime College…

COSCO Delivers Second Stingray to Maersk

China’s COSCO (Dalian) Shipyard has delivered the subsea support vessel “Maersk Involver” to offshore marine contractor Maersk Supply Service (MSS).

New Automatic Filter Unveiled: aquaBoll

German filtration systems specialist Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH has presented its new concept for fully automatic water…

Fight over Alaska Arctic Drilling has Just Begun

Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, won a decades-long battle on Wednesday to open part of an Arctic wildlife reserve…

Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Returns to Washington

Washington-based ships assigned to Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 returned Dec. 10, just in time for the upcoming holidays…

The World's Top 20 Cruise Ports

Calling all cruise ports! Maritime Logistics Professional are compiling the world’s Top 20 Cruise Ports - and we want to…

Eye on Design: C-DRONE

During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…

Underwater Fire - Exploring Submarine Volcanoes

Most of Earth’s volcanoes are in the oceans, yet scientists know very little about them compared to volcanoes on land. Schmidt…

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

Italy's Saipem Wins Eni Angola Contract

Saipem has signed a contract with Eni Angola S.p.A. in relation to the West Hub Development project in Angola, which incorporates…

Rescuers Help Dolphins Escape Indonesian Circus

A dolphin protection group has helped to facilitate the confiscation, rehabilitation and release of illegally caught dolphins…