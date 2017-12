Samsung Heavy Bags USD 197 Mln LNG Carrier Order

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has bagged a KRW 210 billion (USD 195 million) deal, for construction of an liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

A report in Business Korea said that SHI will ink the contract with a foreign shipping company by the end of the year, Samsung Heavy Industries officials said. The name of the company, however, remained undisclosed. SHI reportedly said it is a “foreign company”.

The ship will have capacity of transporting 180,000 cubic meters of LNG and she will be probably delivered in 2020, according to local media

With the deal, orders secured by the shipbuilder this year will reach $6.9 billion for 28 ships, surpassing its annual target of $6.5 billion. The ship maker also said it would secure $3.3 billion of order backlogs from five LNG carriers this year.