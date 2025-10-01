Sanlorenzo Builds its Largest Yacht to Date

Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo has unveiled the first 74Steel, the company’s largest yacht built to date, ahead of its launch in La Spezia.

At 74 meters and around 1,900 GT, the 74Steel is Sanlorenzo’s largest yacht ever crafted, with steel and aluminum construction and propelled by diesel-electric system.

According to the company, three hulls for the model have so far been sold and a fourth under negotiation before launch.

Aside from other amenities, the yacht features a 300 m2 owner’s deck, a day-lit beach club that expands to around 290 m2 at sea-level, and light-filled salons with seamless sightlines.

In addition, the yacht’s HVAC system utilises Variable Air Volume (VAV) technology to regulate the amount of conditioned air delivered to different zones based on real-time temperature and occupancy needs.

“From a brand perspective, this is a pivotal moment for Sanlorenzo. This is our most ambitious project and it marks a new pinnacle in our steel range, but the 74Steel is more than just our largest yacht; it’s a statement of our values— representing elegance, restraint, and the purity of living life at sea—the core values of Sanlorenzo.”

“With the 74Steel, we’re challenging the idea that size equals excess. We're demonstrating that we can apply the same refinement and precision you’d expect from Sanlorenzo, even in this new, larger category,” said Massimo Perotti, Chairman and CEO of the Sanlorenzo group.