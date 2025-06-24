Sanmar Delivers Two Tugs to SAAM Towage

SANMAR has delivered another two Boğaçay Class tugs to Americas’ largest operator SAAM Towage.

The tugs are based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR RAmparts 2400SX MK-II design from Canadian Naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, which incorporates the latest in advanced machinery automation for high operational efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

The twin Z-drive, diesel-powered vessels can achieve 80 tonnes of bollard pull and are equipped with FiFi 1 firefighting capability.

Measuring 24.4m in overall length, they feature distinct hull configurations optimized for operational versatility.

Both tugs provide accommodation for a crew of up to six.

SAAM Petrel meets IMO Tier III emissions standards.

SAAM Towage, which operates in 104 ports across 12 countries, has previously added 12 tugboats, including eight Boğaçay Class tugs, to its growing and diverse fleet.

The delivery of SAAM Charran and SAAM Petrel respectively follows SANMAR’s delivery of a third fully-electric ElectRA Series tug, Trapananda, to the SAAM Towage fleet.

Trapananda is the eighth ElectRA Series tug SANMAR has delivered, with six more currently under construction.



