Scandilines to Electrify Two Ferries with Wärtsilä Equipment

Technology group Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply the electrical systems needed to convert two Scandlines ferries to a plug-in hybrid solution.

The ferries operate on the Puttgarden, Germany – Rödby, Denmark route, and the conversion represents a key element in Scandlines’ target to achieve emission-free operations on the route by 2030.

The two Scandlines Ro-Ro ferries selected for conversion to plug-in hybrid operation are the 142 metres-long ‘Deutschland’ and ‘Schleswig-Holstein’.

The project involves replacing an engine and existing systems with a new shore-charged electrical system, including a large energy storage system. This will allow electricity to contribute approximately 80 percent of the energy needed for each crossing.

Wärtsilä will engineer and deliver the hybrid converters, the energy storage system (ESS) and the energy management system (EMS), as well as the switchgears, transformers, the onboard port charger, and replacement components in the existing switchboard equipment.

In addition, Wärtsilä will supervise the installations, carry out the commissioning, and provide preventive maintenance support services. The equipment is scheduled for delivery in summer 2025.

The order with Wärtsilä will be booked in the second quarter of 2024.

"We are so pleased to have the most important supplier in place, and we are very much looking forward to working with Wärtsilä and getting started with the conversion. With the plug-in hybrid ferries, we can get even closer to our goal of operating the Puttgarden-Rødby route emission-free by 2030," said Scandlines' CEO Michael Guldmann Petersen.