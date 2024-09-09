Scania Unveils New 13-liter Marine Engine

Scania has unveiled its new 13-liter DI13 marine engine for propulsion and auxiliary use.

"This is our most advanced marine engine so far, contributing to a better operating economy and sustainability at sea. We want to meet our customers' needs and positively impact fuel efficiency and product performance for demanding conditions within all operations," said Fredrik Järild, Head of Sales Power Solutions.

With an improved fuel efficiency, this 13-liter engine has a major CO2-emission reduction. It is the most fuel-efficient option out of the company's marine engines, meaning up to 8% improvement in fuel consumption compared to the current generation at the same power output. That translates to a potential saving of up to 6.7 liters of diesel per engine hour at full load.

It has increased maximum power and capability to perform with tough heavy loads but is also prepared for light or medium duty or hybrid use. The new engine is fit for a wide range of applications, including the possibility of downsizing from higher-size alternatives. The engine complies with current IMO Tier III emission standards and is compatible with biodiesel blends and HVO fuels.