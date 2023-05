ScanReach announced the permanent appointment of Sven Brooks as CEO effective immediately. Brooks brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the maritime and technology sectors, and he'll look to further solidify ScanReach’s position in on-board wireless connectivity.

Geir Utne Berg was appointed as Chief Finance Officer (CFO), and he knows ScanReach well from being a member of the Board of Directors.

ScanReach’s forte is in on-board wireless connectivity. Image courtesy ScanReach