Schlosser Joins Gnostech as VP of Innovation and Research

Gnostech, an applied engineering company specializing in cybersecurity, software development, C4ISR systems and GPS, announced it has hired James “Jamie” Schlosser as Vice President of Innovation and Research at its San Diego office.

Schlosser brings over 44 years of experience in Naval Information Warfare operations and acquisition both on active duty and as a civil servant. He recently retired from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) after more than 23 years of service. Working within the Chief Engineer’s office as the Deputy Mission Assurance/Strategic Planning Lead, he was instrumental in shaping the direction of the Chief Engineer’s technology and innovation strategy. Prior to that, he filled various leadership roles at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific.

Schlosser will work in concert with Sarah Carter (recently named President of Gnostech) and Theresa Schimmoeller (recently named Vice President of Marketing and Growth) to advance Gnostech’s defense industry priorities. His strategic goals include overseeing and expanding Gnostech’s corporate research and development (R&D) program to fuel innovative ideas and solutions designed to enhance the warfighters’ ability to execute their mission in the cyber domain.

“We are excited to bring Jamie on board,” said James Espino, Gnostech’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “His arrival emphasizes our continuing mission to drive innovation within our company culture and resolve complex pain points for the warfighting community.”