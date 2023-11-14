Schottel Australia Partners with Fremantle Foundry and Engineering

Schottel Australia and propulsion systems repair specialist Fremantle Foundry and Engineering (FFE) have signed a service agreement that will expand the Schottel service network and strengthen OEM-quality repairs for Schottel products in Western Australia.

FFE provides expert marine maintenance both onshore in its modern workshops and offshore. The company, which was founded in 1902, is an accredited National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) facility as well as a DNV-certified fabrication workshop. The company employs 15 mechanical technicians with up to 30 years of experience.

Victor Zhang, Managing Director of Schottel Australia, said: “Two companies with a long heritage and strong experience in propulsion systems have now joined forces with the common goal of supporting Schottel customers in Australia and keeping their fleets up and running with minimum downtime.”



