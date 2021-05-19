SCHOTTEL Equips Brevik Fergeselskap's New Electric Ferry

German propulsion specialist SCHOTTEL said it has delivered main propulsion units for a 42-meter ferry being built by the Netherlands-based Holland Shipyards Group. The recently launched Sandøy is the first fully electric ferry for the Norwegian operator Brevik Fergeselskap, and is equipped with two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers.

The 42-meter-long and 11-meter-wide vessel will be able to accommodate up to 98 pedestrians as well as 16 cars. Scheduled to be ready for service later this year, the ne ferry will operate within the waters of Eidangerfjorden, southeastern Norway, and will connect Brevik with Sandøya and Bjørkøya.

Designed by Holland Shipyards Group, the new vessel will be completely emissions-free and entirely powered by batteries (1,300 kWh).

Marco Hoogendoorn, Commercial Director at Holland Shipyards Group, said, “We have gained profound experience with hybrid and purely electrically powered vessels. Every vessel is unique and has its own requirements.”

The vessel's main propulsion consists of two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers type SRP 150 L (375 kW each) driven by high-efficiency PEM motors. The thrusters are designed for heavy duty operation and therefore equipped with frequency-controlled planetary steering gear and spur wheel steering. The azimuth thrusters feature a propeller diameter of 1.2 meters and the SCHOTTEL VarioDuct high-efficiency nozzle SDV45. This allows the vessel to hold its position in extremely strong lateral winds and to sail freely in a high efficiency range.