SCHOTTEL Inks Pacific Northwest Service Deals

SCHOTTEL Inc (USA) and SCHOTTEL Canada Inc have entered into a cooperative agreement with two Canadian West Coast marine industry companies to support the increasing local fleet of SCHOTTEL-propelled vessels. In the agreement, Seaspan Vancouver Drydock, based in North Vancouver, will act as a service and support center while McRae Electric, based in Burnaby, will be electric and controls service provider.

Since the establishment of SCHOTTEL Canada Inc in 2016, the number of vessels equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems in the Pacific Northwest area have increased enormously. Among the vessel types are ferries, tugboats, fishing vessels, Coast Guard or Navy vessels.

Sylvain Robitaille, Regional Manager, SCHOTTEL Canada Inc., said, "Partnering with these two leading companies represents to me our commitment to the Canadian market and how important the after-sales support is to our customers. From shipyards and mechanical services with Vancouver Drydock, to electrical, automation and controls troubleshooting with McRae Electric, we cover it all."

Ad Bertens, Director Business Development, Vancouver Drydock, said, “As a company that is known for quality and outstanding customer service, Vancouver Drydock is very pleased to partner with SCHOTTEL Canada and McRae Electric. This agreement will allow us to better serve our customers and enhance our ability to provide critical repair services for the vessels in the Pacific Northwest.”

Nick Folino, President, McRae Electric Ltd., “We are very excited to partner with SCHOTTEL Canada beside another great partner at Seaspan Vancouver Drydock to provide service support to the West Coast shipowners. This will further aid our team in growing our skill sets while enhancing the services we offer to the marine industry. Congrats to both SCHOTTEL and Seaspan Vancouver Drydock on this partnership!”

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)