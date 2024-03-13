SCHOTTEL Names Roland Schwandt Deputy CEO

SCHOTTEL GmbH announced it has appointed Roland Schwandt as Deputy CEO with effect from January 1, 2024.

Schwandt joined SCHOTTEL in 2000 as a graduate naval architect, starting his career as a project and sales manager in various SCHOTTEL sales segments. After briefly managing the Tug & Offshore Energy segment, in 2018 he was entrusted with the responsibility for the global sales activities of SCHOTTEL GmbH and its now 14 subsidiaries as Vice President Sales.

Alongside his role at SCHOTTEL, Schwandt is a member of the supervisory boards of sister companies and represents SCHOTTEL in several major maritime associations.

At the beginning of the year, Schwandt's predecessor Andreas Block went to work solely at industrial holding company SCHOTTEL Industries at his own request and will remain closely connected to the future development of SCHOTTEL GmbH, the company said.