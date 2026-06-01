Schottel Opens Indian Subsidiary

Schottel is expanding its international network with the establishment of a new subsidiary in India.

With Schottel India Sales and Service Private Limited, the German propulsion company is further strengthening its presence in a rapidly developing maritime market and creating the basis to deepen collaboration with local customers and partners. Based in Pune, the new subsidiary will focus on newbuild and retrofit sales as well as after-sales service, enabling Schottelto provide responsive, customer-focused support throughout the entire lifecycle of propulsion systems.

Naresh Kumar Gathania has been appointed Managing Director of Schottel India. With more than 23 years of experience across the maritime, defense, aerospace and heavy engineering industries, he brings expertise and a strategic perspective to his new role. He holds an engineering degree and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and has worked in senior leadership positions in sales and service, focusing on strategic business development and P&L responsibility. Prior to joining Schottel, he was responsible for sales and aftermarket business for marine engines, including work with major clients such as the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. His background is complemented by ten years of service in the Indian Navy, where he gained technical and operational experience in marine engineering.

The subsidiary will initially operate with a dedicated team covering administration, sales and after sales service. Business operations begin on June 1, 2026.