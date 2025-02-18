Schottel Propulsion LNG Bunkering Vessel Trio

Schottel was selected to supply full propulsion packages for three new LNG bunkering vessels (LNGBV), each consisting of a controllable pitch propeller, a retractable rudder propeller, and a transverse thruster. The ships, with a loading capacity of 20,000 cbm, are currently under construction at the Chinese shipyard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd. and are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. Two vessels have been ordered by UK-based LNG bunkering provider Avenir LNG Ltd and one by Singaporean Vitol International Shipping Ltd. In addition, Vitol has signed a time charter agreement for one of the two vessels ordered by Avenir, starting in Q4 2026 and lasting for seven years, with options to extend up to ten years.

Each of the three vessels will be equipped with a Schottel ControllablePropeller type SCP 119 4-X, with an input power of 5,800 kW and a propeller diameter of 6,000 mm. With this main propulsion unit, the 159.9 x 25-m vessels will achieve a free sailing speed of up to 15.5 knots. The delivered type permits the full-feathering function, enabling the propeller blades to be turned into a low-resistance position if required.

The propulsion packages also each include a Schottel Retractable RudderPropeller type SRP 380 R (1,300 kW with a propeller diameter of 2,200 mm). When extended, the SRP-R functions as a fully 360-degree steerable propulsion unit. It allows maximum maneuverability, high propulsion power, and precise positioning. The thruster will be equipped with an 8-degree tilted propeller shaft, which reduces the interaction between the propulsion unit and the hull and increases propulsion efficiency. In cases where not all thrusters are needed, for example, when changing location, the SRP-R can be retracted into the hull, reducing drag when traveling and vessel draught while berthing.

To further enhance the ships’ maneuvering performance, each will be fitted with a Schottel TransverseThruster type STT 2 FP (750 kW with a propeller diameter of 1,540 mm). The STT’s range of applications extends from brief docking and casting-off in ports with only a limited number of operating hours per year to continuous operation under extreme load conditions in demanding positioning tasks.