Schottel's Largest EcoPeller Shipped

Propulsion systems manufacturer Schottel said Thursday that the largest Schottel EcoPeller ever manufactured was recently shipped from the Wismar production facility in Germany.

The five-bladed SRE 700 features a propeller diameter of 3,600 mm and an input power of 3.2 MW.

"Thanks to its compact design, the integrated LE-Drive (“embedded L-Drive”) allows more freedom in vessel design," Schottel said.

"In addition to this, it offers extremely low vibration and noise levels. The thruster’s controllable pitch propeller enables efficiency increases by means of pitch adjustment. The delivered type also permits the full-feathering function, enabling the propeller blades to be moved to a low-resistance position if required," Schottel added.

According to Schottel, the SRE has been gaining use in almost all vessel segments since its market launch.

"Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and lateral force, the SRE fulfils all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the thruster to produce maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course keeping ability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions," Schottel said.