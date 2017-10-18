SCHOTTEL's New ProAnode Goes to Market

The first SCHOTTEL Rudderpropeller with the newly developed and patented ProAnode has left the German factory in Doerth.

According to the manufacturer, ProAnode’s new form and position sets higher standards in corrosion protection , thereby extending the lifecycle of the thruster. Furthermore, moving the position of the anode from the outside surface into the cross-section of the nozzle tail leads to subsequent operational benefits, such as reduced flow interference, resulting in fuel savings.



SCHOTTEL said its core idea was to remove the anodes from the outside surface of the nozzle, where they are prone to being knocked off by flotsam, such as wood or ice, or even by slight ground contact. Loss of the anodes is usually only discovered during maintenance downtime, by which time corrosion might already have become a problem. Plus, depending on the nozzle’s diameter and the anode’s material, anodes for up to five years cathodic protection against corrosion can be integrated into the nozzle. This enables a reduction of additional anodes for the hull or other thruster parts.





The new position in the tail of the nozzle not only shields the anodes, but also offers additional operational potential as it contributes to the optimal hydrodynamic flow of the nozzle. As its smooth overall surface reduces flow interference, it meets the customer’s need for highly efficient propulsion systems . It results in lower fuel consumption and pays off in terms of reduced operating costs.