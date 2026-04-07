SDHI Books Order for Four Ammonia Dual-Fuel Bulk Carriers

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) has secured an order from Energy ONE Limited to build four ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers, marking the first such vessels to be constructed in India.

The contract covers four 92,500-deadweight tonne bulk carriers, which will be among the largest commercial ships built at an Indian yard, the company said.

The vessels will measure about 229.5 meters in length with a beam of 37 meters and will be equipped with ammonia-fueled propulsion systems. They will be designed by South Korea’s KMS-EMEC and classed by DNV.

SDHI said the order reflects growing capability in India’s shipbuilding sector to deliver next-generation, lower-emission vessels as the industry moves toward cleaner fuels.

“Winning this project is an important step forward for us. It reflects the confidence global stakeholders are placing in Indian shipbuilding, and in the capabilities, we have developed at Pipavav. Ammonia as a marine fuel is still at an early stage, and we are proud to be part of that transition - building vessels that are not just relevant for today but aligned with where the industry is heading,” said Vivek Merchant, Director at SDHI.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029, with subsequent deliveries scheduled at four-month intervals.

Energy ONE Limited acts as a general partner for the New Energy One investment fund, which is backing zero-emission shipping projects, including a broader program targeting up to $2 billion in green vessels.