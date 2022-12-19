Sea Machines Installs AI-ris Computer Vision Product on a USCG Cutter

Boston-based maritime autonomy and perception systems company Sea Machines Robotics, Inc, announced it has installed its new AI-ris computer vision product onboard a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) 270-foot Famous-class Medium Endurance Cutter ahead of the vessel’s upcoming deployment.

AI-ris uses artificial intelligence to identify and track visual targets of interest.

This installation aboard the USCGC Campbell (WMEC-909) was made possible under an ongoing Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) between Sea Machines Robotics and the USCG Research and Development Center in an effort to evaluate how computer vision systems can be utilized for autonomous navigation, collision avoidance and target detection.

The deployment of AI-ris provides the USCG a new tool for maritime domain awareness and allows Sea Machines to refine its computer vision technology with feedback from the USCG across diverse environmental conditions and operational scenarios.

The collaboration between Sea Machines and the U.S. Coast Guard began in 2020 following the USCG Research and Development Center selecting the Sea Machines’ SM300 remote command and autonomy product for their 29-foot research vessel.

Sea Machines CEO Michael G. Johnson stated, “The close collaboration between Sea Machines and the United States Coast Guard Research and Development Center extends deeply into their mission-oriented service. The USCG is a branch of the armed forces, a law enforcement agency, a regulator, a member of the U.S. Intelligence community, and a first responder. Sea Machines’ goal is to lead with new technologies that advance on-water operations and support the Coast Guard in the many missions they serve.”