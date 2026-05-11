SeaBot Maritime MASS Remote Operator Training Course Recognized by Maritime and Coastguard Agency

SeaBot Maritime has had its MASS Remote Operator Training Course assessed and recognized against the latest MGN 703 guidance set out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), following a formal assessment carried out during course delivery at the University of Plymouth's Marine Station. This recognition applies specifically to the Plymouth course, delivered in partnership with the University of Plymouth.

SeaBot Maritime first received MCA voluntary recognition for the course in 2022, and this latest development reflects how the course continues to evolve in line with industry needs and updated regulatory guidance, with the Plymouth course now assessed and recognized against MGN 703.

This course, now available at the Marine Station on the shores of Plymouth Sound, delivers crucial training within a well-established environment for marine autonomy, where an active port and strong network of marine technology organizations provide a practical setting for learning.

MGN 703 sets out guidance on the training and competence required for remote operators working with remotely operated and autonomous vessels. As the use of these technologies develops, ensuring operators are trained to consistent standards is becoming increasingly important for safe operations, and to build trust across the industry.

SeaBot Maritime’s MASS Remote Operator Course is designed to translate existing vocational maritime experience into the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to operate these highly complex vessels remotely. Delivered through a hands on, scenario-based approach, the program focuses on key areas such as remote vessel control, situational awareness and decision-making in dynamic conditions, combining theory, practical exercises and simulation-based scenarios. The training is relevant to maritime professionals transitioning into remote operations, as well as organizations building capability in this area.

Since 2022, SeaBot Maritime has trained both UK and international delegates across defense, offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, ports and government organizations.This latest step, aligning delivery with MGN 703 guidance, marks a natural progression in the company’s training capability, ensuring its programs continue to meet evolving regulatory expectations and support the safe, consistent adoption of remote and autonomous vessel operations worldwide.

This course builds on the Memorandum of Understanding between University of Plymouth and SeaBot Maritime, signed in November 2025, reflecting the continued work with academic and industry partners to advance training, research and skills development in marine autonomy.

Plymouth is recognized by the UK Government as the National Centre for Marine Autonomy, with activity in research, innovation and skills development across industry, academia and technology. Delivering this training, in this environment, provides access to a strong ecosystem that will support the development of future skills alongside the University’s expertise in this area. The delivery of this training in Plymouth further supports the city’s key role in developing capability and specialist skills for the marine autonomy sector.