Sealution’s Gateway Secures Lloyd’s Register Approval

Maritime connectivity technology provider Sealution has secured a Type Approval from Lloyd's Register for its plug & play Gateway solution.

Sealution’s Gateway is designed to unlock and transport critical data below deck on board merchant vessels. The hybrid solution combines the reliability of a cabled connection with the flexibility of wireless technology.

With Type Approval from Lloyd's Register, the Gateway now officially meets the standards for safety, performance, and regulatory compliance.

One of the key features of Sealution’s Gateway is its plug-and-play capability, allowing for quick installation during a port call without the need for vessel modifications or dry docking.

It is designed to integrate with a standard smoke detector on merchant vessels. The Gateway’s design ensures that ship infrastructure remains intact, while providing uninterrupted data flow.

"Our Gateway is engineered to evolve with our clients’ needs, making it a future-proof solution that supports a wide array of sensors per gateway.

“Whether you're looking to comply with the latest CO2 emission reporting regulations or simply enhance your operational efficiency, the Gateway provides the critical data you need in real-time, enabling optimal decision-making both on board and on the shore. With the Gateway, shipping companies can experiment with different sensors instantly. This will make the global shipping fleet smarter,” said Romeo Martens, CTO of Sealution.