Seanergy Takes Delivery of 2009-built Bulk Carrier. Secures Charter with NYK Line

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has taken delivery of the M/V Friendship bulk carrier.

The vessel is a 176,952 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2009 by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan.

"The M/V Friendship is the fifth Capesize delivery that Seanergy has successfully completed in 2021 to date," the company said.

Seanergy also said that the has been fixed on a time charter with Japan's NYK Line, which is an existing charterer of Seanergy.

The charter is expected to commence immediately, upon finalization of the customary transition process and will have a term of a minimum of 17 to a maximum of 24 months from the delivery.

"The gross daily rate of the [time charter] is based at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”)," Seanergy said.

Also, Seanergy received approval, from one of its existing lenders to partially finance the acquisition of the M/V Friendship.

The loan facility of up to $13.0 million bears an interest rate of LIBOR + 3.25%, has a four-year term, and will be repaid through four quarterly installments of $0.7 million followed by 12 quarterly installments of $0.38 million and a balloon of $5.7 million payable together with the last installment.

On a fully delivered basis, Seanergy's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,631 dwt.

The company expects to take delivery of Worldship, a Capesize bulk carrier of 181,415 dwt in August. The vessel, built in 2012 in Japan, has a charter secured at a $31,750/day rate for a period of about 12-16 months, with an unnamed "world-leading U.S. commodity trading company."