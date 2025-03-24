Seaspan Corporation Integrates Orca AI's SeaPod Across Fleet

Orca AI celebrated a milestone as Seaspan Corporation, a global containership powerhouse, integrates its SeaPod digital watchkeeper across its entire fleet to support safety improvements and operational cost savings.

As part of its digitalization strategy, Seaspan began using Orca AI's SeaPod digital watchkeeper on select vessels to enhance situational awareness for navigation. An analysis of Seaspan’s fleet performance from 2023−2024 revealed positive results: a 35% increase in the minimum average distance between vessels in open waters and a 37% decrease in close encounters.

By using Orca AI, Seaspan crew managed to minimize extreme maneuvers and unnecessary course changes during navigation. As a result, Seaspan has been able to achieve annual fuel savings of $100,000 per vessel, preventing the release of 500 metric tons of CO 2 per ship.

Orca AI leverages advanced computer vision technology to integrate data from Radar, AIS, and GPS, providing continuous monitoring of the maritime environment. Its SeaPod platform alerts watchkeepers to high-risk targets in real-time—day or night, in any weather—enabling early course adjustments and significantly reducing close-encounter incidents.

Additionally, Seaspan benefits from Orca AI's FleetView dashboard, which transforms its vessels into connected, floating offices. FleetView delivers real-time performance insights, allowing shore-based teams to analyze trends, ensure regulatory compliance, and implement best practices fleet-wide.