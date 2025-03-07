Seaspan Shipyards Inks Deal to Build Polar Icebreaker

A new era in Canadian shipbuilding is underway as Seaspan Shipyards has been awarded the contract to build one of the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) next-generation heavy polar icebreakers. This landmark project, part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), will reinforce Canada’s Arctic sovereignty, economic development, and scientific research capabilities while marking a historic revival of domestic polar shipbuilding.

“Today’s contract signing is the next step in our journey of fulfilling the vision of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is to build ships for Canada, in Canada, by Canadians," said John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. "The NSS is demonstrating that a made-in-Canada approach is not only possible, but also imperative to our security and sovereignty.”

The heavy polar icebreaker, to be built entirely at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards, will be among the world’s most advanced icebreaking vessels. As one of only a few Polar Class 2 ships in operation globally, it will allow the CCG to operate self-sufficiently year-round in the high Arctic, even in extreme conditions as low as -50°C.

“The polar icebreaker to be built by Vancouver Shipyards will be able to operate in the Arctic year-round,” said The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. “This will further bolster our ability to deliver crucial services to Northern communities and support Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.”

With functional design completed in 2024, the project will move into construction in April 2025, engaging more than 1,000 Canadian shipbuilders and supporting more than 800 companies across the country.

“This advanced vessel will not only ensure safe and efficient navigation in our polar regions,” said The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, “but also support the sustainable development of our natural resources. By enhancing our icebreaking capabilities, we are opening new opportunities for economic growth, scientific research, and environmental stewardship.”

The Seaspan-built icebreaker will be the seventh vessel the company has designed and constructed under the NSS, further cementing Canada’s role as a leader in modern shipbuilding. The vessel will also be the fifth Polar Class ship in the CCG’s growing fleet and one of up to 21 icebreaking vessels Seaspan is constructing.

The awarding of this contract represents a major milestone in revitalizing Canada’s shipbuilding industry while reinforcing Arctic security. The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, noted the broader implications: “This state-of-the-art vessel will not only strengthen our icebreaking fleet, but will also support critical scientific research, environmental protection efforts, and ensure national security in the Arctic.”

Icebreaker Fact Box



