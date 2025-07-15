Seatrium Makes First Turnkey FPSO Delivery to Petrobras

Seatrium has announced the impending delivery of Petrobras 78 (P-78), the first of a series of turnkey floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units to Petrobras.

The sailaway ceremony took place two weeks ago at Seatrium’s Singapore yard. Upon delivery, the P-78 will be deployed in Brazil’s prolific Buzios field, the largest deepwater oil field globally, with a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), 7.2 million cubic metres (mcbm) of gas per day, and a storage capacity of 2 million barrels of oil.

The P-78 will rank among the largest in the global operating fleet of FPSOs.

Through its One Seatrium Global Delivery Model, the company collaborates with industry leaders for worldwide project execution leveraging its global footprint to transcend geographic boundaries.

Seatrium’s global teams have fabricated the topside modules weighing an impressive 54,000 MT across its shipyards in Singapore, China and Brazil, in addition to the integration and commissioning works of the P-78 FPSO in Singapore.

By executing a substantial portion of the work in Brazilian shipyards, the project promotes local content development, workforce training and long-term skills enhancement.

Seatrium has a track record for delivering vital projects for Brazil and Petrobras, including FPSOs, floating production units, floating storage regasification units, drilling rigs and accommodation vessels.