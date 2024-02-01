Seatrium Secures Contract for LNG Carrier Repairs

Seatrium has secured a favored customer contract with TMS Cardiff Gas for the repair and upgrade of its LNG carriers. The contract includes the refit of 17 LNG carriers in Singapore, with responsibilities in joint planning, information and experience sharing.

Alexandros Politis-Kalenteris, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, TMS Cardiff Gas, said, “The selection of Seatrium as our partner in Singapore aligns with our strategy to grow our LNG business in Asia. We have worked successfully with Seatrium on three LNG refits, and we see Seatrium as the right long-term partner who understands the stringent requirements of our company. Moreover, Seatrium boosts a very strong track record in the specialised field of LNG carrier repairs and upgrades. We are confident that this newly forged partnership will benefit both organisations in the planning and execution of our dry-docking work in a safe, timely and cost-effective way.”



