Second Converted Self-unloader Delivered to CSL Americas

Canadian shipping company the CSL Group said it has taken delivery of CSL Kajika, the second of two converted 77,250 DWT gravity fed self-unloading ships at COSCO Nantong shipyard, on October 22, 2021.

The vessel will operate in the CSL Americas fleet as part of the CSL International Pool, where it will join sister-ship CSL Koasek, which was delivered on August 30, 2021, and is trading on the North American West Coast since late September this year.

Both CSL Kajika and CSL Koasek were previously Kamsarmax bulk carriers that are being into modern, gravity-fed self-unloaders. Each vessel is 225.3 meters in length, 32.26 in breadth, with a boom length of 80 meters.

The two ships represent CSL’s continued investment in supporting its customers with modern, fuel efficient and high performing sustainable assets that meet their evolving needs and regulatory requirements.

Managed by CSL, the CSL International Pool offers customers a wide range of vessel sizes, delivery systems and self-unloading and transhipment solutions.