Sembcorp Marine Delivers 2nd Battery-powered Ropax Ferry to Norled

Singapore-based shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has delivered the second of three identical battery-operated roll-on/roll-off passenger (“Ropax”) ferries to Norwegian ferry operator Norled.

Designed by Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary LMG Marin, the shipbuilder says that the zero-emission vessel will be capable of operating at a service speed of 10 knots, powered by lithium-ion batteries which are charged using green hydro-electric power. The ferry can also run on a combined battery-diesel hybrid backup mode when required.

The 82.4-metre long multi-deck, double-ended ferry ferry named Dragsvik is equipped with energy-efficient features including quick-connection shore charging plugs, auto-mooring and auto-cross capabilities, efficient hull, propulsion and heat recovery systems as well as minimised hotel and auxiliary load solutions, the company said.

The Dragsvik has the capacity to carry 300 persons as well as 80 cars or a combination of up to 10 cars and 10 trailer trucks.

The vessel will eventually join Hella, the first sister ship built by Sembcorp Marine, currently in operation on Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections. Hella, which sailed off from Singapore in March 2022, started service in May 2022.

The third Ropax ferry is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.

The second Ropax ferry is loaded on board dry tow transport for the sailaway to Norway (Photos: SCM, all Rights reserved)