Shallow Draft River Pusher Delivered

New type of river pusher: CDS 4115





Paraguay's Girona S.A. – Rio Sur Transporte y Logistica took delivery of Veronica V, designed and built by Concordia Damen, a CDS 4115 Shallow Draft River Pusher will serve Girona’s customers along the 2695 km Paraguay River.

The 5.400 HP river pusher is particularly well-timed, with river levels dropping for months during the dry season engineers analyzed the Paraguay River system to create an efficient pusher vessel for these conditions. Its shallow draft ensures year-round navigation and high cargo efficiency.

The CDS4115 type measures 41 x 15.5 m. In a push-barge configuration with 12-barges, the combination will measure 281m x 48 m, enabling large-scale cargo transport with maximum operational efficiency.

Rio Sur will primarily deploy the combinations for transporting dry bulk cargo along the Paraguay-Paraná Rivers, where low water levels are a recurring challenge during the dry season. Thanks to the CDS4115 Shallow Draft design, they can maintain operations year-round, even when the draft drops to just 6.0 feet—a significant advantage over many other push boats navigating these waterways.





Image courtesy Concordia Damen/Girona S.A. – Rio Sur Transporte y Logistica