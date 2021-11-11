Shell Marine LubeMonitor Updated to Capitalize on Digital Trends
Shell Marine has deployed a suite of enhancements to its LubeMonitor service, surfacing a wider range of technical and operational insights.
While the features become more sophisticated, Shell Marine has taken strides to ensure that its LubeMonitor user interface and reports are now simpler to use and generate. New features include:
- Enhanced fleet and vessel insights that go beyond traditional reporting: allowing users to compare vessels from fleet level all the way down to its cylinders – all organized in an easy-to-read manner (benefitting both on- and off-shore users)
- A step-by-step guide for on-board engineers which can help standardize the inspection process.
- A comprehensive engine inspection feature which allows inclusion of recorded measurements of piston ring clearance, piston ring coating, liner wear. All data can be stored and organized with the photos captured, so users can come back to them at any point in time.
- Integration with the Shell LubeAnalyst oil condition monitoring, hence becoming a one-stop platform to easily compare all oil analysis results for your engine.
- Available via the internet, iOS and Android operating systems, as well as an offline logbook regardless of connectivity at sea.