Ship Design, Shipbuilding Efficiency Target of $82M Japanese Project

"Development of Integrated Simulation Platform for Sustainable and Competitive Maritime Industry" has been selected as a R&D project under K Program

MTI Co., Ltd. (a NYK Group company), Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, Japan Marine United Corporation, Mitsui E&S Co., Ltd., National Maritime Research Institute, Tsuneishi Akishima Laboratory Co.,, Graduate School of Engineering The University of Osaka and Kyoto University cooperatively proposed a project "Development of Integrated Simulation Platform for Sustainable and Competitive Maritime Industry" and the project has been selected by JST, Japan Science and Technology Agency.

The 5-year, $82M project aims at to realize the R&D Concept of "High-Performance Next-Generation Vessel Development Technology Using Digital Technology and High-Resolution and High-Precision Environmental Change Prediction Technologies to Support the Stable Operation of Vessels (Tentative Translation)" set out in the Key and Advanced Technology R&D through Cross Community Collaboration Program (K Program) of Japanese Government.

As one of the projects undertaken in the K Program, the team aims to secure world-leading next generation ship development, design and construction capabilities, and ensuring safe marine transportation in accordance with the R&D vision identified by Integrated Innovation Strategy Promotion Council and the R&D Concept set out by Japan's Cabinet Office and MEXT, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Project Leader: Hideyuki ANDO, Director of MTI Co., Ltd.

Project period: 5 years

Project budget: JPY 12 billion ($82m)

Participating Organizations