Ship Manager USC Barnkrug Digitizes fleet with Kaiko

Berlin-based Kaiko Systems announced a partnership with USC Barnkrug, with the ship management company rolling out Kaiko Systems' solution to its entire fleet.

USC Barnkrug is a ship management company that operates 27 feeder containerships, opting to 'digitize' its fleet using Kaiko Systems, which is designed to enable shipping companies to collect structured and verified inspection data and process the data into actionable insights using AI.

"Until now the technical solutions available have not been able to provide a truly complete and constantly updated vessel health overview," said Jens Moje, Managing Director of USC Barnkrug. "Complex data needs to be collected and analyzed onboard and ashore. Our fleet is currently growing, and with increased size comes greater complexity in safety management. With Kaiko Systems' software, we are able to solve this problem. Not only do we benefit as a ship management company and as a shipping community, but so do all of our employees who are responsible for the reliability of our fleet."