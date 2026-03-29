Ship Recyclers Face Market Confusion

As the world's ship recycling markets emerge from the Eid al-Fitr holidays, they do so into an environment that continues to generate more questions than answers, says cash buyer GMS.

“The post-holiday reopening, always anticipated as a potential catalyst for pent-up activity, has instead delivered something more characteristic of the broader 2026 narrative: confusion. Steel plate prices played opposite roles in Pakistan and India this week, as Indian levels recorded an impressive jump while Pakistani levels continued to bleed, declining non-stop over the course of the last month now. Bangladeshi and Chinese levels continued to flatline at the bottom of the pool, offering little directional signal to a market already starved of pricing clarity.”

Even the U.S. Dollar, which has otherwise been a reliable source of sub-continent pressure this year, chose this week to remain undecided, making firm improvements against some recycling currencies while losing ground against others.

The mixed signals have left buyers and sellers alike struggling to anchor their negotiating positions, and the result has been another week in which market activity remained well below the levels needed to make meaningful inroads into the tonnage backlog that has been building throughout Q1.

The broader macro context remains unchanged and unresolved. The Middle East conflict continues to keep freight earnings elevated, discouraging owners from sending ageing tonnage for recycling.

The Baltic Dry Index has yet to give meaningful ground. Oil remains firmly above USD 100/barrel, reinforcing the perverse arithmetic of a market where higher energy prices translate into longer trading lives for the very vessels that ship recyclers need. As Week 13 closes and Q2 begins, the industry finds itself asking the same question it has asked for most of the past year: when will the tonnage arrive in sufficient quantity to match the appetite that recyclers, particularly in Bangladesh, are beginning to demonstrate?

GMS market rankings / pricing for week 13 of 2026 are: