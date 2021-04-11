Ship Repair Tech: Ship Repair Goes Digital

Earlier this year Newport Shipping unveiled what it is calls a “first of kind, innovative online portal” that was designed to ease the complexities of ship repair and retrofit works by leveraging the power of digitalization.

As presented the NMS platform enables shipowners and fleet operators to obtain instant quotes for routine maintenance works, have real-time visibility of shipyard availability and get priority access to dry dock slots, all at the click of a mouse. Subscribers to the NMS platform will have access to instant quotations for a wide range of routine maintenance and repair works, as well as the ability to book slots at a shipyard of their choice with a real-time view on the yard’s current availability.

The platform will also provide access to a full set of bespoke solutions in repair, retrofit and conversions with a low carbon focus from a list of trusted Newport Shipping supplier partners. The introduction of this digital tool also stands to support the industry with its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) mandate. Audit trails, data points, real-time information and the transparency that comes with further digitalization is designed to serve to help the ship repair and conversion sector clearly communicate.

Newport Maritime Services (NMS) is an online quotation and booking platform for the ship repair, conversion and retrofit markets. NMS cooperates with a network of 12 shipyards with 28 docks capable of handling all vessel types and sizes with approximately 2100 dockings annually across the Atlantic and Pacific trading zones through its parent company Newport Shipping

newportmaritimeservices.com

Photo credit Newport Maritime Services