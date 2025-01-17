Shipbuilder Resumes Trading of Shares

Swan Defense and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), a private player in commercial & defence shipbuilding, ship repairs, and heavy fabrication in India, will recommence trading of its shares at BSE/NSE under the script code – 533107/SWANDEF. The shares will be available for trading with effect from January 20, 2025.

Swan Energy Limited gained management control of Swan Defense and Heavy Industries Limited in January 2024. As part of its operational revival, the company recently completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard’s fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan, ahead of schedule, demonstrating its execution capabilities. The company is now gearing up to commence its shipbuilding operations at the shipyard.

Speaking about the development, Vivek Merchant, Director,SDHI said, "The resumption of trading in Swan Defence and Heavy Industries shares marks the beginning of a new journey for the shipyard. With our strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure and steady growth trajectory, we are uniquely positioned to transform our shipyard into a premier global maritime hub. Our vision is to establish the shipyard as a globally renowned centre of innovation and craftsmanship, playing a pivotal role in elevating India’s standing amongst the world’s top shipbuilding nations.”





