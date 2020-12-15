Shipbuilding: Former NBA Star Tony Parker's Yacht Takes Shape in Turkey

AvA Yachts is currently building M/Y Infinity Nine, the second of AvA’s Kando series being built for former NBA star Tony Parker.

Parker visited the yard to witness construction firsthand, and to date the hull and superstructure are now complete with the final coating of the hull underway. All major equipment has been delivered and installed and the interior fit out has begun in earnest.

An extended swim platform at the stern, a full beam master with floor to ceiling windows and a gym on the upper deck, and some radical interior design styling touches are features which will make this yacht a standout launch of 2021. Delivery of M/Y Infinity Nine has been scheduled for the end of March 2021.

Illustration: AvA Yachts

Parker has made several visits to the yard this year with his build advisory team. Atilla Küçükdiker, Chairman and Founder of Ava Yachts, said, “It is always a pleasure to welcome Mr. Parker and his team to the yard and for us to be able to show in-process the detail, care, attention and quality that is the hallmark of an AvA Yachts yacht. We are proud and confident that Mr. Parker will have the yacht of his dreams and that M/Y Infinity Nine will be a pleasurable ownership experience for him and his family.”

M/Y Infinity Nine

M/Y Infinity Nine is the second hull of the Kando110 Series Explorer Yachts designed, styled and engineered by AvA Yachts’ in-house team. M/Y Infinity Nine is a 35-meter superyacht built by AvA Yachts at its shipyard in the Antalya FreeZone. Built with a high-grade steel hull and aluminum superstructure, Kando110 is characterized by a volume of 320GT and a range of more than 6,500 nautical miles.

Featuring four decks with an accommodation layout offering five double guest cabins and a full beam, 29 sqm owner’s master suite cabin with full-height windows located at the aft upper deck.

The main deck lounge is a generous 45.4 sqm with a dining area boasting a full beam layout with large windows. Both main deck lounge and master suite are provided with flat, polished stainless steel framed automatic sliding doors.

M/Y Infinity Nine is equipped with Volvo-Penta commercial marine engines, Kohler Marine generators, a full set of Simrad navigation electronics, Boening monitoring systems, Sleipner bow & stern thrusters and fin stabilizers, and a wealth of other top grade equipment besides. Duplicated where necessary and with the ethos of simple, reliable, proven systems designed by Naval Architects who truly understand what a long-range ship actually needs.

The vessel's external areas are designed for outdoor relaxation and fun with plenty of deck areas on offer. M/Y Infinity Nine offers a jacuzzi on her enormous partially-covered flybridge and wide exterior seating / sunbathing areas throughout all decks.

M/Y Infinity Nine is classed by Bureau Veritas.

Photo: AvA Yachts