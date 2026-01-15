Shipbuilding is Full Speed Ahead at RMC in Finland

For Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), the year has had a strong start. Today, a significant milestone was reached in the Squadron 2020 project with the start of production of the fourth multi-purpose corvette and the keel-laying of the third one. This also means that all four multi-purpose corvettes of Pohjanmaa class -- ships that measure 117 x 16.5m with a 5m draft and a crew of 70 -- are now simultaneously under construction at the RMC shipyard. Moreover, preparations are in full swing for the production of the two icebreakers ordered by the United States at the end of 2025.

The year 2026 is expected to be particularly interesting and significant for the Rauma shipyard. Today, a unique landmark was achieved with a steel cutting ceremony that launched the production of the fourth multi-purpose corvette for the Finnish Navy. The event coincided with the keel-laying of the third corvette whose production started last August. The second multi-purpose corvette under construction is nearing the completion of hull works, while the first corvette, which was launched in May 2025, has reached the outfitting stage.

"We are very pleased to now have all the multi-purpose corvettes of Pohjanmaa class under construction at the Rauma Shipyard. We have industrialised our procedures and construction processes to meet the requirements of our clients’ demanding projects. This is reflected in the progress we have made in the basic shipbuilding activities, in other words, hull construction," says Mika Nieminen,CEO and President of RMC.





Mika Nieminen, CEO & President, RMC. Image courtesy RMC





The direct employment impact of the Squadron 2020 project is about 3,600 person-years in Finland. RMC is building a total of four multi-purpose corvettes of the Pohjanmaa class to the Finnish Navy. The Pohjanmaa class is one the most capable vessel types in the Baltic region. The vessels are designed for year-round operation in all conditions encountered in the Baltic Sea.



"The start of steel-cutting for the fourth vessel and the keel-laying of the third vessel are, once again, clear indications of the progress of the project and the capability of our marine industry, further strengthened also by the icebreaker projects that are about to start," says Brigadier General Engineering Juha-Matti Ylitalo, the Deputy Chief of Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command.



The icebreaker contract awarded to RMC by the U.S. Coast Guard at the end of 2025 is proceeding towards production start. For RMC, the direct and indirect employment impact of both of these two projects is something to be especially pleased about. The projected direct employment impact of the two icebreakers is about 2,000 person-years, and the total impact is expected to be about 5,000 person-years. The icebreakers will be delivered in 2028 for operation in the harshest marine environments in the world. The corvette and icebreaker projects are temporally overlapping.



"We are expanding our expert organisation from 300 to about 400 employees, which will support our competency strategy. We are building capabilities and an independent project organisation for the icebreakers, and we have a significant national responsibility for the execution of also this new international project," CEO Nieminen concludes.







Start of Production on the fourth Corvette. Image courtesy RMC