Diana Shipping Sings TC Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore

Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Calipso.

The gross charter rate is US$12,200 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of about 15 months to maximum 18 months. The charter is expected to commence on March 12, 2018.

The m/v Calipso was chartered, as previously announced, to Transgrain Shipping B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of US$9,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Calipso” is a 73,691 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.31 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 50 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 22 Panamax).

As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.8 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.54 years.