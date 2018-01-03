Great Lakes Towing, Shipyard to Hire 100

The Great Lakes Towing Company and Great Lakes Shipyard have announced plans to hire 100 employees before the end of January 2018 to support continued growth driven by client demand.

The company said it is seeking candidates to fill a wide range of positions, including shipyard welders, shipfitters and more.

“At The Towing Company , we’re looking for great people to join our team,” said Joe Starck, the company’s president. “We are committed to hiring a diverse team of people – providing employees with a unique opportunity to learn and develop through training to preserve our position as a leader in the Great Lakes community and throughout the industry.”