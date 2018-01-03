Marine Link
Thursday, January 4, 2018

Great Lakes Towing, Shipyard to Hire 100

January 3, 2018

The Great Lakes Towing Company and Great Lakes Shipyard have announced plans to hire 100 employees before the end of January 2018 to support continued growth driven by client demand.

 
The company said it is seeking candidates to fill a wide range of positions, including shipyard welders, shipfitters and more.
 
“At The Towing Company, we’re looking for great people to join our team,” said Joe Starck, the company’s president. “We are committed to hiring a diverse team of people – providing employees with a unique opportunity to learn and develop through training to preserve our position as a leader in the Great Lakes community and throughout the industry.”
 
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, The Towing Company is the owner and operator of the largest fleet of shipdocking tugboats on the U.S. Great Lakes-Saint Lawrence River Seaway. Great Lakes Shipyard is the leading full-service ship repair and construction operation on the Great Lakes.
