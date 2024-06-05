SHI's Ammonia Fuel Cell Powered VLAC Gets Lloyd’s Register’s Blessing

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has received an approval in principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for the design of its ammonia fuel cell-powered very large ammonia carrier (VLAC).

Ammonia fuel cell-powered VLAC, developed by SHI with the US-based fuel cell system developer Amogy, is an emission-free and eco-friendly vessel, which does not produce any sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), or carbon dioxide (CO2) with both of its main engines for propulsion and power generation replaced by fuel cells.

Ammonia fuel cells use the principle of separating ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen through a high-temperature catalytic reaction using cracking technology, supplying hydrogen to the fuel cell, and then generating electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.

Noise and vibrations in the vessel can be minimized and maintenance costs can be reduced as there is no need for existing internal combustion engines and oil-related equipment, according to SHI.

In addition, SHI has also received major shipping companies’ technical approvals for 96,000 CBM VLACs, from Norway-based DNV, and U.S.-based ABS, and also for 150,000 CBM VLACs from Korea’s KR.

As a result, SHI has completed the development of a variety of VLAC types ranging from 88,000 CBM to 210,000 CBM, which can pass through the old Panama Canal, which is 33 meters wide, and the new Panama Canal, with 55 meters width.

“Ammonia is an important solution for realizing the Net-Zero targets of the shipbuilding and shipping industries. Samsung Heavy Industries will be at the forefront of the development of new eco-friendly products,” said Jang Hae-Ki, head of SHI’s Technology Development Headquarters, Executive Vice President.