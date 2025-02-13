Siemens, Compute Maritime Partner on Generative AI for Ship Design

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced a collaboration with Compute Maritime (CML) to revolutionize ship design and simulation and push the boundaries of generative AI in the ship design industry. The project focuses on connecting Compute Maritime’s flagship platform for vessel design and optimization, NeuralShipper, with Siemens’ Simcenter™ STAR-CCM+™ software for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and results validation.

Adopting new fuel types or energy-saving devices can significantly enhance emissions reduction and fuel efficiency. However, existing ships were not originally designed to accommodate such technologies or fuels, limiting the potential for maximum savings. To fully leverage these advances, new ships must be purpose-built to integrate these technologies.

“Our collaboration with Compute Maritime represents a paradigm shift in maritime design,” said Dmitry Ponkratov, marine director, Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The combination of NeuralShipper and Simcenter STAR-CCM+ aims to redefine how multidisciplinary design optimization is performed. It enables the creation of novel vessel types and demonstrates how designers can automate simulation processes and predict real-world performance, even for the most unconventional designs.”

“Collaborating with Siemens is a game-changer for us. Many modern maritime design firms depend on Simcenter STAR-CCM+ for their CFD simulations, so working with Siemens brings tremendous value,” said Junaid Awan, CTO of Compute Maritime. “NeuralShipper and Simcenter STAR-CCM+ address this need by enabling rapid concept generation and robust design validation, making this collaboration both timely and essential.”

Compute Maritime’s NeuralShipper serves as a digital naval architect, empowering human naval architects in the preliminary design phase. It rapidly generates hundreds of design options within minutes, enabling teams to significantly expedite concept development and quickly proceed to the detailed design phase. Siemens’ CFD software, Simcenter STAR-CCM+, then enables designers to automate simulation processes and accurately model the complexities of ship behaviors.