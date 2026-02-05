Silicon Sensing Expands Distribution in North America

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd has extended its distribution agreement with Althen Sensors and Controls Inc. in response to a surge in demand, particularly across North America.

The new agreement enhances Silicon Sensing’s global distribution network, which stretches across 15 countries. It will help improve customer access to the company’s gyroscopes, accelerometers, and inertial measurement systems and to product integration services.

Silicon Sensing’s inertial products are in use in many of the most extreme environments, from space to subsea, and in diverse roles including platform stabilization, industrial robotics, unmanned navigation and control, detailed terrain mapping and precision agriculture.