Silk Searoad Appoints V. for Bulk, Tanker Fleet Management

V., the global ship manager and marine services provider, has announced a new partnership with Greek shipowner Silk Searoad Maritime S.A for the technical management of their bulk and tanker fleet of eight vessels. Through the partnership, Silk Searoad will benefit from access to V.’s integrated marine services, global scale, expertise and data-driven platforms.

V. will oversee the long-term management and performance of Silk Searoad’s fleet, currently comprising of five bulk carriers and three tankers.

Support from V. will span daily operations onboard, including improved working conditions for crew through robust safety and welfare policies, proactive maintenance planning, and standardization of processes across the fleet, with Silk Searoad benefiting from V.’s optimized vessel performance and compliance support.

Silk Searoad will also have access to a number of marine services across V. including Marcas, a contracting association combining purchasing volume across its members to secure competitive terms for goods and services.

The vessels will be managed by V.’s office in Greece. V.Ships Greece has more than 30 years of experience in ship management and is the first and largest company offering third-party ship management services in Greece.