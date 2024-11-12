Silverstream Targets LNG Carriers with Shenzhen Yard Partnership

Air lubrication system company Silverstream Technologies has signed an MoU with Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou), one of the largest ship repair yards in China and part of China Merchants Group.

The partnership aims to drive retrofit installations of the Silverstream® System.

Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) operates repair yards in Shekou, Shenzhen. The shipyard accepts all major vessel types but is well known as the leading repair yard in China for LNG carriers.

The dockyard has serviced 734 vessels in the past three years from all segments, and so far in 2024 alone, it has dry-docked 28 LNG carriers. Dry-docking is an ideal time for retrofitting an air lubrication system, says Silverstream.

Xu Rong, Vice GM, Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou), said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving fuel have become top priorities for shipowners and operators. Each year, we see growing interest from owners in retrofitting clean technologies on the vessels that visit our yards. The Silverstream® System, a market-leading air lubrication technology, is the ideal solution for these ships – particularly the LNG carriers we regularly service. We’re excited to now offer our customers the ability to facilitate installations of this innovative system.”

The Silverstream System reduces frictional resistance between the water and the hull surface, reducing net fuel consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 5-10%. The system is unique in that it is the only proven air lubrication technology that can be retrofitted in 10 days or less, as well as being applicable to newbuilds.

The system is fuel agnostic, effective in all sea states, and is applicable to all shipping segments.



