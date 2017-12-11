Two Persons Missing After Sampan Capsized in Singapore

At about 1930 hours on 10 December 2017, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was informed by Johor’s Maritime Rescue Sub Centre that two men had been reported to be missing after their sampan capsized earlier at about 1630 hours.

The incident had occurred 0.8 nautical miles southeast of Pedra Branca, the co-ordinates being latitude 01˚ 19.25’N and longitude 104˚ 24.97’E, within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region (MSRR). Please refer to the attached map on the incident location.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Littoral Mission Vessel RSS Sovereignty was immediately deployed to the area of the incident for the search and rescue (SAR) operations.

In addition, MPA has issued navigational broadcasts asking ships to look out for the missing men and to navigate with caution in the vicinity of the incident.

As at 1200 hours on 11 December 2017, Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) vessel PH58 was on-scene conducting SAR operations. The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) also deployed helicopters to the incident area to support SAR efforts.

Singapore is co-ordinating the SAR operations with the Malaysian and Indonesian authorities.

MPA is investigating the incident.