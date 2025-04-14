Marine Link
Monday, April 14, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Singapore March Marine Fuel Sales Recover After February Low

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 14, 2025

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, improved in March after hitting a 20-month low in February. Credit: Adobe Stock/Timon

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, improved in March after hitting a 20-month low in February. Credit: Adobe Stock/Timon

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, improved in March after hitting a 20-month low in February, official data showed on Monday.   

Volumes totalled 4.47 million metric tons, climbing 7.8% month-on-month and inching up 0.5% year on year, data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

Sales improved amid a recovery in vessel calls and container throughput, as well as aggressive selling of low-sulphur marine fuel. 

Vessel calls for bunkering rebounded 14.5% at 3,522 calls, while monthly container throughput hit multi-year highs, climbing 12.6% to 3.74 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs). 

Sales of the mainstay 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade rose 12.9% to 2.33 million tons in March. Aggressive selling had pressured bunker premiums and spurred more spot purchases, some market sources said.      

Meanwhile, high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) volumes were broadly stable at 1.62 million tons, while total marine gasoil sales gained 6.0% to 333,600 tons.

Sales of alternative fuels strengthened, with marine biofuel volumes logging a fresh high and breaching 145,000 tons, while liquefied natural gas sales were also higher month-on-month. 

Countries at the International Maritime Organization struck a deal last week on a global fuel emissions standard for the maritime sector that will impose an emissions fee on ships that breach it and reward vessels burning cleaner fuels. 



Total

MGO

LSMGO

MFO

Bio-blended MFO

LSFO

Bio-blended LSFO

ULSFO

B100

LNG

Jan-25

4,461.7

3.1

256.5

1,655.3

16.0

2,431.3

92.0

0.9

0.0

6.6

Feb-25

4,145.1

8.9

305.7

1,624.4

22.1

2,065.1

85.0

0.0

3.8

30.0

Mar-25 *

4,469.2

0.1

333.5

1,618.6

51.9

2,331.9

93.7

0.5

0.0

39.0


(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Figures are based on latest available data and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on MPA.) 

(Reuters)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week