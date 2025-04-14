Singapore March Marine Fuel Sales Recover After February Low
Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, improved in March after hitting a 20-month low in February, official data showed on Monday.
Volumes totalled 4.47 million metric tons, climbing 7.8% month-on-month and inching up 0.5% year on year, data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.
Sales improved amid a recovery in vessel calls and container throughput, as well as aggressive selling of low-sulphur marine fuel.
Vessel calls for bunkering rebounded 14.5% at 3,522 calls, while monthly container throughput hit multi-year highs, climbing 12.6% to 3.74 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).
Sales of the mainstay 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade rose 12.9% to 2.33 million tons in March. Aggressive selling had pressured bunker premiums and spurred more spot purchases, some market sources said.
Meanwhile, high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) volumes were broadly stable at 1.62 million tons, while total marine gasoil sales gained 6.0% to 333,600 tons.
Sales of alternative fuels strengthened, with marine biofuel volumes logging a fresh high and breaching 145,000 tons, while liquefied natural gas sales were also higher month-on-month.
Countries at the International Maritime Organization struck a deal last week on a global fuel emissions standard for the maritime sector that will impose an emissions fee on ships that breach it and reward vessels burning cleaner fuels.
Total
MGO
LSMGO
MFO
Bio-blended MFO
LSFO
Bio-blended LSFO
ULSFO
B100
LNG
Jan-25
4,461.7
3.1
256.5
1,655.3
16.0
2,431.3
92.0
0.9
0.0
6.6
Feb-25
4,145.1
8.9
305.7
1,624.4
22.1
2,065.1
85.0
0.0
3.8
30.0
Mar-25 *
4,469.2
0.1
333.5
1,618.6
51.9
2,331.9
93.7
0.5
0.0
39.0
(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)
(Figures are based on latest available data and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on MPA.)
(Reuters)