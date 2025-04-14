Singapore March Marine Fuel Sales Recover After February Low

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunker hub, improved in March after hitting a 20-month low in February, official data showed on Monday.

Volumes totalled 4.47 million metric tons, climbing 7.8% month-on-month and inching up 0.5% year on year, data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

Sales improved amid a recovery in vessel calls and container throughput, as well as aggressive selling of low-sulphur marine fuel.

Vessel calls for bunkering rebounded 14.5% at 3,522 calls, while monthly container throughput hit multi-year highs, climbing 12.6% to 3.74 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Sales of the mainstay 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade rose 12.9% to 2.33 million tons in March. Aggressive selling had pressured bunker premiums and spurred more spot purchases, some market sources said.

Meanwhile, high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) volumes were broadly stable at 1.62 million tons, while total marine gasoil sales gained 6.0% to 333,600 tons.

Sales of alternative fuels strengthened, with marine biofuel volumes logging a fresh high and breaching 145,000 tons, while liquefied natural gas sales were also higher month-on-month.

Countries at the International Maritime Organization struck a deal last week on a global fuel emissions standard for the maritime sector that will impose an emissions fee on ships that breach it and reward vessels burning cleaner fuels.







Total MGO LSMGO MFO Bio-blended MFO LSFO Bio-blended LSFO ULSFO B100 LNG Jan-25 4,461.7 3.1 256.5 1,655.3 16.0 2,431.3 92.0 0.9 0.0 6.6 Feb-25 4,145.1 8.9 305.7 1,624.4 22.1 2,065.1 85.0 0.0 3.8 30.0 Mar-25 * 4,469.2 0.1 333.5 1,618.6 51.9 2,331.9 93.7 0.5 0.0 39.0





(Data from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

(Figures are based on latest available data and may be subject to revision at a later date, based on MPA.)

(Reuters)