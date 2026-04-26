Singapore MPA Renews Partnership with Shanghai Maritime University

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in maritime talent development and knowledge exchange.

Started in 2020, this partnership supports exchanges of students and maritime professionals and facilitates participation in high-level seminars and knowledge sharing platforms.

Since 2023, MPA and SMU have enhanced collaboration through mutual participation in maritime leadership programs and by contributing expert speakers to high-level forums that help shape maritime policy across China and ASEAN.

Under the MOU, both parties will continue to facilitate information sharing and exchanges between academia and maritime professionals. This includes study visits, learning journeys, and joint training programs across areas such as maritime safety and security, maritime energy, port management, navigational technologies, and marine environmental management.



