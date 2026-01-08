Singapore’s First Fully Electric Tug Commissioned Ahead of 2026 Deployment

PaxOcean Group and ABB have announced that Singapore’s first fully electric tug completed commissioning, marking a major milestone in the city-state’s harbor craft electrification program.

The 50-tonne bollard pull tug, PXO-ACE-1, is expected to be deployed in April 2026 and is the first fully electric tug to be built and operated in Singapore. The vessel was built by PaxOcean Group, a subsidiary of Kuok Maritime Group, and is powered by an integrated electric propulsion system supplied by ABB.

The project comes as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore requires all new harbor craft to be fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or net-zero fuels by 2030. Singapore has more than 1,600 harbor vessels, and battery-powered craft are expected to improve local air quality while reducing onboard noise and vibration compared with diesel-powered vessels.

PXO-ACE-1 uses ABB’s Onboard DC Grid with a power and energy management system that optimizes the use of its three-megawatt-hour battery pack. The system is designed to manage wide variations in power demand, including instant high torque, while reducing energy conversion losses and extending operating range per charge.

“ABB has supported us as the systems integrator on this project, contributing their experience in battery-powered vessels to the integration of the power, propulsion, and bridge systems on board this e-tug – a first of its kind.

“The operational integrity, safety, and performance of this vessel depend on reliable systems and effective integration, and ABB has delivered on both. We look forward to seeing PXO-ACE-1 in operation starting next year,” said Tan Thai Yong, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PaxOcean Group.

“We are proud to be part of this groundbreaking project for Singapore, supporting the world’s maritime capital in its journey towards fully electric harbor operations.

“Tugs are among the industry’s leading candidates for full electrification given their operational profile, relative proximity to charging infrastructure, and the operational benefits they derive from an electric drivetrain, including instant power and enhanced crew comfort. We believe that this project will provide a blueprint for further electrification in Singapore and throughout Asia,” added Olli Tuunainen, Local Business Line Manager, Singapore, ABB’s Marine & Ports division.