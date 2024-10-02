Six Young People Take Part in “Empowering Minds” Project

Genoa-based shipping and logistics company, the Fratelli Cosulich Group, has officially started its Empowering Minds project.

The post-graduate traineeship, managed by Corporate HR, offers a unique opportunity to the new generation approaching the workplace for the first time. The six selected young graduates have started this week, with lessons led by various internal experts acting as teachers. Over the next six months, these talented young individuals will gain in-depth knowledge of all 15 of the group's business units, followed by a rotating on-the-job training period.

The Fratelli Cosulich Group consists of 133 companies and over 3,000 employees.

Empowering Minds was developed based on an idea proposed by the group's Youth Committee (a committee made by under-35 employees of the group) that the board welcomed with great enthusiasm and complete support.

During the selection process, the group adopted an innovative approach, utilizing new digital channels such as Meta and TikTok alongside more traditional approaches like LinkedIn and the group's career portal. This blend of methods brought in a diverse and talented group of young professionals.



