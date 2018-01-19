Marine Link
Saturday, January 20, 2018

Denmark is World's Sixth-Biggest Seafaring Nation

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 19, 2018

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

Photo: Danish Maritime Authority

 The Danish-controlled fleet is increasing. Taking the sixth place on the list of the world’s major shipping nations given as operated tonnage, Denmark has advanced one place.

 
Already from early 2018, Danish shipping has a fair wind and has succeeded in advancing on the list of major shipping nations. This is demonstrated by the most recent overview from IHS Markit (Sea-web).
 
At present, Danish shipping is undergoing positive developments. This is now directly deductible from the ranking list of the world’s major shipping nations. Denmark has overtaken Germany and has, thus, advanced to the sixth place, given as operated tonnage which covers owned or chartered-in ships operated by Danish shipowners.
 
”It is a pleasure to see that Danish shipping has gotten up steam and is enhancing its global position of strength. The Plan for Growth in Blue Denmark will hopefully help get up steam even more and make us experience continued growth both in Danish-operated tonnage and in the number of ships flying the Danish flag,” says Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Brian Mikkelsen.
 
At the moment, the list of the world’s major operating nations is as follows: Greece, Japan, China, Singapore, USA, Denmark and Germany.
 
The distance from Denmark up to the US, ranking fifth, is a mere 7 million gross tonnes and, thus, within realistic range. So we have reasonable hope of further Danish advancement on the ranking list, which will be assisted by the Plan for Growth in Blue Denmark, which the Government present on Monday 22 January.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News