Skangas, Titan LNG Sign MoU

Skangas of Norway and Titan LNG based in The Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two companies will cooperate on serving marine Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) customers. For ship operators this agreement will contribute to the overall availability as well as the optimization of LNG deliveries in the wider region.

The companies recognize that marine customers can benefit from a “one-stop-shop” for their LNG bunkering needs and the common goal of Skangas and Titan LNG has always been to make LNG readily available and optimize deliveries. Joining forces will further drive innovative solutions and operational excellence at the two leading LNG suppliers helping to meet LNG-fuelled ship’s operational requirements.

“This is a step in the right directions for us”, says Kimmo Rahkamo . "Having invested heavily in making LNG available for the market in the Nordics we can now gain from our experience and know-how in new geographical areas. This memorandum can lead to a win-win-situation for both our marine customers and our two companies,” he concludes.

Currently Skangas is operating two vessels that can bunker LNG . The company’s main operating area has been the Baltic and North Sea. Titan LNG is due to take delivery of the FlexFueler1, the first LNG bunkering pontoon in Q3 2018. The pontoon will be able to deliver throughout the Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp region (ARA). Titan LNG is working on deploying more bunkering pontoons in various locations.

“Vessels require flexibility in order to trade profitably and need to bunker in a variety of ports. Hence ship operators need flexible, reliable and rapid deliveries of LNG. By partnering with Skangas we will develop a broader delivery scope for the operators of LNG powered vessels”, said Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan LNG. “For ship owners considering if they should go for LNG as their new fuel there is now even less to worry about as we can assist them with both design and increased LNG availability.”

LNG is rapidly becoming the fuel of choice for vessel owners and operators. Adoption is accelerating, as it’s a cost-effective alternative. LNG is suitable for a lot of vessel types and sizes. LNG offers several environmental benefits.

Switching to LNG completely removes SOx and particles, and reduces NOx emissions by up to 85%. In addition to these local benefits, LNG reduces CO2 emissions. The use of LNG as marine fuel also results in compliance with current and forthcoming IMO and EU regulations.